Fairbanks woman who wrecked her car and then was found to have...

A Fairbanks woman who was injured in a crash on Chena Pump Road last year and was found to have several bags of methamphetamine inside her body was sentenced Friday to about six years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alaska. According to U.S. Attorney Andrea Hattan, law enforcement learned about Henry's trafficking on July 12, 2016, when she wrecked her vehicle on Chena Pump Road.

