Fairbanks police seek person and vehicle 'of interest' in fatal shooting

A man found dead on a Fairbanks street this month was the victim of a shooting, police said Wednesday as investigators seek to contact a "person of interest" and the occupants of a vehicle seen in the area at the time. In a briefing recorded on Facebook video Wednesday afternoon, Fairbanks Police Department investigators said an autopsy determined that 44-year-old Jose Alfonso Sifuentes-Morales died of a gunshot wound.

