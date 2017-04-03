Cold War-Era Spy Satellite Images Reveal Possible Effects of Climate Change
After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the U.S. declassified tens of thousands of images obtained from its two major spy satellite programs, Corona and Gambit. Many of these highly detailed photographs, taken from 1960 through 1984, are of the massive and relatively little-studied western Siberian tundra.
