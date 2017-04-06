Canada geese make first drop into Fai...

Canada geese make first drop into Fairbanks this year

Read more: APRN

Canada Geese have touched down at the Creamers Field Refuge in Fairbanks. Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Mark Ross says the first of iconic birds synonymous with spring in the interior, was spotted at the refuge Tuesday April 4th, continuing a trend toward earlier arrivals.

Fairbanks, AK

