Alaska photo that did for IRS what pa...

Alaska photo that did for IRS what passenger video did for United Airlines

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Mona Oliver is dragged from her car by IRS agents outside the federal building in Fairbanks in 1979. If fellow passengers had not taken videos of the United Airlines customer service treatment in which a paying passenger was upgraded with a broken nose, a concussion and two missing teeth, the incident would not have had the same worldwide impact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 17
News Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change... Apr 10 About time 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC