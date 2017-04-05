Alaska Moose Federation reboots roadk...

Alaska Moose Federation reboots roadkill salvage program, only to lose funding

The only group in Alaska contracted to deliver road-killed moose to charities and families from Kenai to Fairbanks just lost most of its funding. The Alaska Moose Federation, a private nonprofit based in Anchorage, on March 1 learned of the elimination of a state contract that, since 2015, provided up to $300,000 in federal funds to pick up roadkill animals at a rate of $200 per moose.

