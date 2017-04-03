A deal in the offing?

1 hr ago Read more: Petroleum News

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority's Interior Energy Project is finalizing purchase and financing agreements for the purchase of Pentex Natural Gas Co. by Interior Gas Utility, Gene Therriault told the AIDEA board on March 30. The documents were to have been completed by the end of March but the work on the documents is a bit behind schedule - during its March 30 meeting the AIDEA board passed a resolution deferring the target completion date for the documents to April 30. IGU is a gas utility in Fairbanks.

