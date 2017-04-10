A bad jolt for Pioneers' Homes: Haste in Juneau brought needless...
Residents of Alaska's Pioneers' Homes, and the family members of those residents, went through quite a bit of turmoil this month when news spread that the state Senate's budget included a reduction that would have led to the closure of the homes in Palmer and Juneau on July 1. The Fairbanks home was to be spared in this budget action, but the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC