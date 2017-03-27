Womenade offers ways to contribute

As we settle into this year with all the changes taking place in our nation, we have been taking notice of the many things we often take for granted - things like quality medical care, outstanding education for our kids and grandkids, clean air and water, pristine parks and unspoiled places, diversity in our communities, reliable news sources and access to the arts, to name just a few. With many of these privileges feeling potentially threatened complacency is no longer an option.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.