Woman safe after troopers arrest armed boyfriend in North Pole standoff

An armed Fairbanks man was taken into custody Thursday night after a half-day standoff at a North Pole home by Alaska State Troopers, who say he had locked himself inside the residence with his girlfriend. Nobody was injured in the incident which led to 44-year-old Brian Pitts' arrest on Silverleaf Avenue, troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.