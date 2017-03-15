Watch Rotating Horns of Venus at Dawn

Watch Rotating Horns of Venus at Dawn

Have you seen it yet? An old friend greeted us on an early morning run yesterday as we could easily spy brilliant Venus in the dawn, just three days after inferior conjunction this past Saturday on March 25th. This was an especially wide pass, as the planet crossed just over eight degrees north of the Sun.

