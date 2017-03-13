Video: Is the Cook Inlet gas leak contributing to global warming?
A natural gas pipeline in Alaska has been leaking methane into the atmosphere since at least early February. Dr. Katey Walter Anthony from the University of Alaska Fairbanks helps to put the size of that leak into perspective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
