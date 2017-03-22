UAF says - thanks, but no thanks' to ...

UAF says - thanks, but no thanks' to Kenai salmon research offer

The University of Alaska Fairbanks turned down an offer for funding for research on Kenai River king salmon because it would only come from one side of Cook Inlet's allocation war. The university's College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, consistently recognized as one of the top fisheries research institutes in the country, regularly conducts studies on fish populations around the state.

