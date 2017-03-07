Troopers: Man killed mother, then himself at Fairbanks apartment
A 23-year-old man killed his mother and then himself in a domestic disturbance and fire at a Fairbanks apartment building last week, one day after the man had been released from jail, Alaska State Troopers said Monday. Christina Hallum and Stephen Hallum were the two people found dead March 1 at the 10-unit building on the Old Steese Highway, troopers said in an online dispatch.
