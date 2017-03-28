Top Alaska indie brokerage merges with Keller Williams mega team

Wes Madden has put a value on his Fairbanks, Alaska, business and is moving on to Scenic Sotheby's International Realty in Florida Top independent brokerage Madden Real Estate in Fairbanks, Alaska, owned by Wes Madden, has been sold to Keller Williams Alaska, to be merged with the Dar Walden Team, a Keller Williams mega team.Madden Real Estate has been the top real estate team in Alaska since 2009 and in the top 50 producing teams in Real Trends and in the Wall Street Journal for the same amount of time.

