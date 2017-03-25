Theoretical budget cuts and standoff on taxes threaten Permanent Fund
Legislators in Juneau say they've come up with miracle plans that solve the state budget challenge without the need for taxes, but let's look at the unlikely things they are counting on. Leading that list are the pledges from Republicans in the House and Senate that they will discover hundreds of millions more in unidentified budget cuts after we begin drawing billions from Permanent Fund earnings to pay nearly half the cost of government services.
