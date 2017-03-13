TCC keynote speakers urge blend of past, future
Peter Demoski, of Nulato, delivers his keynote speech in which he exhorted younger generations to hear the stories of their elders to preserve culture, during the annual Tanana Chiefs Conference Convention on Monday at the Westmark Hotel.
