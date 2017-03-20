State Moving Forward With Major Fairbanks Road Project
State transportation officials say construction on a $20 million road project in Fairbanks could begin as soon as this summer due to federal funding. The University Avenue project was one of several state road projects Gov. Bill Walker nixed funding for last year as a cost-saving measure, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.
