Seavey chases elusive 5th title as Iditarod starts Saturday

This March 15, 2016, photo shows Dallas Seavey posing with his lead dogs Reef, left, and Tide after finishing the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. Seavey has won four out the last five Idiatrods and will be in this year's race, which starts Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Anchorage, Alaska.

