Polaris looms over Fairbanks like the death star of downtown Fairbanks
Nearly a decade ago, I took an unguided tour of the innards of the abandoned Polaris Building in downtown Fairbanks accompanied by another Fairbanks reporter and photographer. With flashlights in hand, we made our way from the basement, up darkened stairways and through rooms where beds, mattresses and old TVs were strewn like archeological artifacts.
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
