New burn permits required starting April 1

1 hr ago Read more: DNR Public Notices

The Alaska Division of Forestry reminds residents that general burn permits for open debris burning and the use of burn barrels are required starting April 1 in areas under state wildland fire protection. Burn permits are required annually and residents must obtain a new permit at the start of each season.

