NASA launches Three Sounding Rockets to study Alaska Auroras

Three NASA rockets carrying instruments into active auroras over Alaska to aid scientists studying the northern lights and the interactions of the solar wind with Earth's upper atmosphere and ionosphere were launched within a nearly two-hour period March 2nd, 2017. The instruments were successfully carried on Black IX sounding rockets from the Poker Flat Research Range north of Fairbanks.

