Mother killed in Fairbanks murder-suicide worked toward better life for her children, her boss says

Vanessa Reese, 24, was a mother of two living in Fairbanks. Her boss said she had just been accepted to an Outside nursing school when her ex-boyfriend shot her and then killed himself on Feb. 22. The 24-year-old woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Fairbanks on Feb. 22 was a single mother of two working full-time and attending college, according to her employer.

