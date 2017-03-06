Iditarod mushers begin nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska
The world's most famous sled dog race started Monday with 72 mushers setting off from a city in the heart of Alaska and embarking on a nearly 1,000-mile trek across the wilderness. The grandson of a co-founder of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race was the first competitor on the trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 16
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC