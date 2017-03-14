How the embarrassment of Fairbanks im...

How the embarrassment of Fairbanks importing ice from Seattle revived a lost art form

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

While checking out the ice sculptures of the World Ice Art Championships on a 10-degree night, marveling at the intricacy of these most fragile works of art, I reminded myself that none of this would have happened had Fairbanks not embarrassed itself decades ago by importing ice from Seattle. It all began with a decision in 1987 that seemed as pointless as sending champagne to France or sand to Saudi Arabia.

