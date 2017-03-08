Historical talk takes a look at Tanana Valley Railroad group, Old Engine No. 1

The Friends of the Tanana Valley Railroad is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Dan Gullickson, the man who led the repair work on Old Engine No.1, will be speaking at the ceremony on March 15. The train engine was built in 1899, served time in the Yukon territory at a coal mine, and arrived in Fairbanks by steamboat on July 4, 1905.

