Before the summer rush, a spring road trip through Alaska is just as beautiful

It starts when I look out the plane window: Jagged white peaks loom up, practically touching the wing - glacial pyramids, forbidding, majestic, taking the radiant blue of the sky for granted, perhaps a little annoyed by the hum of Alaska Airlines Flight 91 to Anchorage, as though a fly had broken through the screen door to interrupt a nap. My eyes are glued to the window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.