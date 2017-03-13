American Chemical Society backs March for Science
The March for Science, scheduled for Earth Day, April 22, will take place in Washington, D.C. In addition, more than 320 satellite marches are scheduled throughout the U.S. - from Miami to Fairbanks, Alaska - and across the world. The March for Science organizers have tweeted that they hope to build a movement "to champion science that serves the public good and the need to protect such science."
