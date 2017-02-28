Alaska marijuana tax revenue dropped in January
Alaska's marijuana tax revenues decreased in January as supply shortages caused many shops to shut down temporarily or reduce their hours. Seventeen growers paid $107,500 in January taxes to the Department of Revenue's Tax Division, according to data from Kelly Mazzei, Revenue Audit Supervisor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 16
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC