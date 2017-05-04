Advance for Weekend March 4-5, 2017 a...

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND MARCH 4-5, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this Feb. 21, 2017 photo, Salisbury Theatre set builder Adam Gillette poses in the backstage workshop on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in Fairbanks, Alaska. Gillette is building the bedroom of a wealthy southern home for a play that's being performed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

