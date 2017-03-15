15 free community classes being offered in Fairbanks during Spring Extension Week

From cheesemaking to raising chickens, 15 free community classes will be offered in Fairbanks April 10-14 during the annual Spring Extension Week. Topics will include: growing cilantro and other herbs, preventing diabetes, using a GPS, retirement planning, fermenting foods, heating with wood, raising peonies for fun and profit, using iPhones, doing Zumba, producing "powerhouse veggies" and more.

