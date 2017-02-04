Yukon Quest gets started under ideal conditions

After 252 dogs and 21 mushers left the start line of the Yukon Quest here Saturday, the field began stringing out as the lead racers headed for the first checkpoint of Braeburn, some 100 miles down the trail. As the sun set on a bluebird day of racing, four top contenders had moved to the front of the field, with 2015 champion Brent Sass of Eureka leading Paige Drobny of Fairbanks, with two-time champion Allen Moore of Two Rivers and defending champion Hugh Neff of Tok close behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.