University of Alaska leaders don't understand the problem

About 400 graduates walked across the stage during the University of Alaska Anchorage class of 2016 fall commencement at the Alaska Airlines Center on Dec. 18. The Board of Regents and the president of the University of Alaska have both discounted the votes of no confidence by the faculty senates at the Anchorage and Fairbanks campuses as being merely resistance to change, and have touted the successes of the Strategic Pathways process. Both of these opinions are off base.

