University faculty fail homework on UA budget crisis
In resolutions declaring their lack of confidence in University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen, faculty members at the Anchorage and Fairbanks campuses claim they understand the budget crisis facing the university. The Anchorage resolution said "the UAA Faculty Senate recognizes the financial problems facing the university," while the Fairbanks resolution said the "UAF Faculty Senate recognizes the financial problems facing the university."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 16
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC