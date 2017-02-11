U of Alaska agrees to resolve sex harassment, assault issues
The University of Alaska on Monday signed an agreement with the federal Office for Civil Rights outlining fixes to the university's handling of cases of sexual assault and sexual harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 16
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC