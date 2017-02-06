Two former champs battle for lead as Yukon Quest mushers head for Scroggie Creek
Eureka musher Brent Sass crosses the Yukon River on his way into the Carmacks checkpoint on Sunday, the second day of the Yukon Quest. As Hugh Neff of Tok and Brent Sass of Eureka engaged in a game of championship leapfrog on Monday night, the Yukon Quest sled dog race headed for altitude.
