Troopers: Fairbanks man shot in stomach during home invasion

Alaska State Troopers say a 22-year-old Fairbanks man was shot in the stomach by one of four masked robbers who forced their way into his Lulabelle Lane home. Troopers spoke to the unidentified wounded man in the emergency room of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital at about 2:42 Friday morning, according to an online dispatch .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.