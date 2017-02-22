The emblem of the Alaska State Troopers.
An Alakanuk man's body was discovered near his home last week after his snowmachine got stuck and he died of exposure, troopers said. No foul play is suspected in the death of 40-year-old Paul Ayunerak, Alaska State Troopers said in a Wednesday dispatch.
