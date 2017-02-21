Surviving Hell in a 1965 Mustang
Thoughts on driving Alaska's Denali Highway, the roughest part of the 13,377 miles in 30 days adventure of a lifetime Last summer Amie Williams and I started an epic journey to Alaska, 13,377 miles in 30 days in a 1965 Mustang. I have to admit, we didn't know much about what we were getting ourselves into... Many told us it was unsafe or not drive-able in my 50-year old car, but Google maps said it was possible and gave me a route to follow, which was all we needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 16
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC