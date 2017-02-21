Surviving Hell in a 1965 Mustang

Thoughts on driving Alaska's Denali Highway, the roughest part of the 13,377 miles in 30 days adventure of a lifetime Last summer Amie Williams and I started an epic journey to Alaska, 13,377 miles in 30 days in a 1965 Mustang. I have to admit, we didn't know much about what we were getting ourselves into... Many told us it was unsafe or not drive-able in my 50-year old car, but Google maps said it was possible and gave me a route to follow, which was all we needed.

