Stunned Iron Dog leaders disqualified on verge of winning second straight

Defending Iron Dog champions Tyler Aklestad and Tyson Johnson were disqualified early Saturday because on a fuel stop between Ruby and Tanana, a volunteer mistakenly pushed down on each sled to help add a half-gallon of fuel. But Aklestad and Johnson, dubbed "TNT," are continuing along the course, headed toward the finish line in Fairbanks, traveling alongside the new leaders - Cory Davis and Ryan Simons.

