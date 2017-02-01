State nears finish for smaller gaslin...

State nears finish for smaller gasline permits

8 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

While much attention has been given to the large Alaska LNG Project in recent months, the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. is closing in on federal permits needed for the state's smaller plan to access North Slope natural gas. Final regulatory approval to build the 36-inch Alaska Stand Alone Pipeline project, or ASAP, with an estimated cost of about $10 billion, is still probably about a year away, but that's not bad considering the timeline to study an Alaska megaproject is usually measured in years and can take closer to a decade.

Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at February 01 at 4:09PM AKST

