State nears finish for smaller gasline permits
While much attention has been given to the large Alaska LNG Project in recent months, the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. is closing in on federal permits needed for the state's smaller plan to access North Slope natural gas. Final regulatory approval to build the 36-inch Alaska Stand Alone Pipeline project, or ASAP, with an estimated cost of about $10 billion, is still probably about a year away, but that's not bad considering the timeline to study an Alaska megaproject is usually measured in years and can take closer to a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|Open Your Free Gold Savings Account Today
|Sep '16
|YMK THE ENTREPREN...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC