Police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fairbanks

Fairbanks police say a woman and her ex-boyfriend were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide at the boyfriend's home. According to Fairbanks Police Department spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch, the deceased - 24-year-old Vanessa D. Reese and 26-year-old Thien Tran - were discovered at a residence on the 1200 block of McCarty Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

