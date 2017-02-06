People who protest almost certainly vote

People who protest almost certainly vote

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Residents march in the Farthest North Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Organizers estimate that nearly 2,000 men, women and children marched around a half-mile loop in temperatures that neared 20 degrees below zero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
News Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people Nov '16 Wiser 1
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at February 06 at 4:10PM AKST

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC