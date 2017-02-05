On one woman's trip from Iran to Fairbanks after Trump's immigration...

Zeinab "Bahareh" Barati lives in Fairbanks, but was caring for her cancer-stricken mother in her native country of Iran when President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order on immigration last month. Barati is Muslim and an Iranian citizen, and has a green card for residency in the U.S., where she works as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.