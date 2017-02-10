North Slope Borough Police logo photo...

North Slope Borough Police logo photographed on Thursday, September 24, 2015, in Barrow, Alaska.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

An Utqiagvik teenager has been charged with brutally killing his father at a home in the North Slope community on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. Horace Kurt Simmonds, 16, faces one count of first-degree murder in the shotgun slaying of Bart Ahsogeak, according to the charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Thu Bowie Bergdahl 1
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at February 11 at 10:39AM AKST

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC