North Slope Borough Police logo photographed on Thursday, September 24, 2015, in Barrow, Alaska.
An Utqiagvik teenager has been charged with brutally killing his father at a home in the North Slope community on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. Horace Kurt Simmonds, 16, faces one count of first-degree murder in the shotgun slaying of Bart Ahsogeak, according to the charges.
