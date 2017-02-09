Necropsy completed after dog dies dur...

Necropsy completed after dog dies during Yukon Quest sled-dog race

A dog has died while competing in the gruelling, 1,600-kilometre Yukon Quest sled-dog race from Whitehorse to Fairbanks, Alaska. Competitor Yuka Honda, who is racing for Japan, reached Dawson City early Thursday and reported her six-year-old dog had died just a few kilometres outside the community.

