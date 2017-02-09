Necropsy completed after dog dies during Yukon Quest sled-dog race
A dog has died while competing in the gruelling, 1,600-kilometre Yukon Quest sled-dog race from Whitehorse to Fairbanks, Alaska. Competitor Yuka Honda, who is racing for Japan, reached Dawson City early Thursday and reported her six-year-old dog had died just a few kilometres outside the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|21 hr
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC