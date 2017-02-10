Low snow prompts Iditarod to move rac...

Low snow prompts Iditarod to move race's start to Fairbanks

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: CBC News

Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Dallas Seavey waves to the crowd as he begins the ceremonial start of the 1,600-kilometre race in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Race officials are moving the official start of the 2017 race due to low snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Thu Bowie Bergdahl 1
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at February 11 at 10:39AM AKST

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC