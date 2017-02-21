Investigation: Fairbanks police offic...

Investigation: Fairbanks police officer justified in fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

A still image from a security camera shows the suspect armed with a handgun while walking with a hostage, shown during a press conference Friday morning, February 24, 2017 detailing the completed investigation of the Fairbanks Police Department officer-involved fatal shooting of James Richards along S. Cushman Street near the Prospector Outfitter ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 16 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at February 24 at 3:45PM AKST

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC