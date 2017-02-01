Iditarod could move back to Fairbanks for a third time

Teams began the journey to Nome from the re-start at Willow Lake in Iditarod 44. Photo by Ben Matheson / Alaska Public Media. Though the decision has not been made, low snow conditions along difficult parts of the trail are prompting officials to consider moving the race's re-start from Willow to Fairbanks, as they did in 2015 , and for a first time in 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.