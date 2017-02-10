Iditarod board moves official race start to Fairbanks
Ralph Johannessen drops down onto the frozen surface of Puntilla Lake in the Alaska Range in the 2016 race. The Iditarod Board of Directors voted Friday to move the race restart from Willow to Fairbanks this year due to low snow levels on portions of the 1,000-mile trail.
